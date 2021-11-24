Angola-Russia Space Cooperation Does Not Depend on Sanctions - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Cooperation between Angola and Russia in the space sector is not dependent on sanctions, Angolan Telecommunications Minister Manuel Homem told Sputnik.

"Speaking from the point of view of bilateral cooperation, we in no way question the development of our relations, despite all the problems that may arise due to sanctions as well," the minister said when asked if Western sanctions can affect Angola-Russia cooperation in space.

According to the minister, the Luanda-Moscow interaction in the Angosat-2 project shows Angola's "faith in Russian science and specialists."