UrduPoint.com

Angosat-2 Satellite To Cover Entire Africa, Part Of Europe - Telecommunications Minister

Daniyal Sohail Published October 12, 2022 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Angolan communications satellite Angosat-2 will cover not only Angola, but all of Africa and part of Europe, Angolan Telecommunications Minister Mario Oliveira said in an interview with Sputnik.

"This is a communication satellite, it should cover not only Angola, but all of Africa ” in particular, those countries that border Angola ” as well as part of Europe," Oliveira said.

In April 2018, Russia and Angola agreed to build Angosat-2 to replace the Angosat-1 satellite after it failed to function almost immediately after the launch in 2017. The second communications satellite is set to be launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome at 15:00 GMT on Wednesday.

