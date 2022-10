Angosat-2 Satellite to Cover Entire Africa, Part of Europe - Telecommunications Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Angolan communications satellite Angosat-2 will cover not only Angola, but all of Africa and part of Europe, Angolan Telecommunications Minister Mario Oliveira said in an interview with Sputnik.

"This is a communication satellite, it should cover not only Angola, but all of Africa in particular, those countries that border Angola as well as part of Europe," Oliveira said.

In April 2018, Russia and Angola agreed to build Angosat-2 to replace the Angosat-1 satellite after it failed to function almost immediately after the launch in 2017. The second communications satellite is set to be launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome at 15:00 GMT on Wednesday.