Another Lucky Draw Going Live! An Opportunity For All To Win Massive Prizes By TECNO

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:03 PM

Another lucky draw going live! An opportunity for all to win massive prizes by TECNO

A top-tier smartphone brand, TECNO is back again with another excitinground of online lucky drawactivity, “Double Your Happiness”worth Rs. 100 Million Discount Offers

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020) A top-tier smartphone brand, TECNO is back again with another excitinground of online lucky drawactivity, “Double Your Happiness”worth Rs. 100 Million Discount Offers. The live streaming of the second round of Lucky Draw will be hosted by a famous tech expert, Ali from Mas TEC, on TECNO’s official Facebook page @TecnoMobilePakistan on 23rd May 2020 at sharp 7 p.m.

The First Round of online Lucky Draw was held by famous tech expert Bilal Munir (aka #VideoWaliSarkar), on 19th May 2020, which received an overwhelming response by the audience at all ends. The participants in the lucky draw won many exciting gifts included luxury home appliances, TECNO premium products, cash prizes,and many more. The lucky winners’ IMEI numbers were announced during the live stream and then later were made public on the TECNO Official Facebook page.

The “100 Million Discount offer” is comprised of two lucky draw rounds. The purchase of TECNO's latest smartphonesCamon12 Air, Spark 4, and Spark 4 lite during this campaign will not only get you a cashback of Rs.1000 but also allow you to be a part of online lucky draw activity!

To participate in the lucky draw, let's recall the rules to be a part of a lucky draw campaign,
 Purchase the latest TECNO mobile in Ramadan promotion offer, starting from 16th to 24th May 2020.


 Give your details in the promotional flyer to get an entry ticket for the Online Lucky Draw
 The participants are instructed to follow TECNO’s official Facebook page @TecnoMobilePakistanand follow the lucky draw progress.
 Live streaming of the second round of Lucky Draw can be witnessed at TECNO’s official Facebook page, at 7 pm on 23rd May 2020.
 The IMEI number of the lucky winners will be made public on the same day.
 In case a participant loses the first round, then he can re-participate in the Second Round.
 The lucky participants can get their IMEI number On dialing *#06#
 If the IMEI matches with the winning number, then the lucky nominee must provide his CNIC, Name, box, and phone IMEI picture details to TECNO's official Facebook account.
 TECNO’s social media team will guide the winner to get the reward
 The winner name list will be announced publically on the @TecnoMobilePakistanFacebook account on 28th May.

After the booming enactment of the 1st Round, TECNO fans are anxiously waiting for the 2nd Round to go Live. This bounteous campaign is a source of hope and joy for TECNO fanbase in the holy month of Ramadan. So, without delaying more get yourself entered in the biggest online lucky draw! Also stay tuned with TECNO’s Official Facebook page for the latest livestreaming updates.

More Stories From Technology

