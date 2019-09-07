UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Antitrust Probe Of Facebook May Be First Step Against Big Tech

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:50 PM

Antitrust probe of Facebook may be first step against Big Tech

A coalition of US states unveiled on Friday an antitrust investigation of Facebook, the first of what is expected to be a wave of action against dominant technology firms

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :A coalition of US states unveiled on Friday an antitrust investigation of Facebook, the first of what is expected to be a wave of action against dominant technology firms.

New York state Attorney General Letitia James announced the action on behalf of seven other states and the District of Columbia to probe "whether Facebook has stifled competition and put users at risk." The case may be the first in a series of antitrust actions against Big Tech firms and highlights growing "techlash," based on worries about platforms which control the flow of online information and dominate key economic sectors.

"We will use every investigative tool at our disposal to determine whether Facebook's actions may have endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers' choices, or increased the price of advertising," James said.

Joining the action were attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, and Tennessee, said James.

Earlier this year the US Department of Justice said it would launch a "review" of major online platforms to determine if they have stifled innovation or reduced competition.

It was not immediately clear if the states would be working in coordination with Federal officials.

Related Topics

Technology Facebook York Columbia Price Florida May

Recent Stories

PITB, ITU Celebrate Defence Day and March for “F ..

43 seconds ago

Vyshinsky to Fly Out From Kiev to Moscow in Next F ..

5 minutes ago

Rain, thunderstorm predicted at isolated places in ..

5 minutes ago

Defence, Martyrs Day observed in Canada

5 minutes ago

Iran to Work With Centrifuges Beyond Nuclear Deal ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Calls on Cruise Companies to Offer Housing t ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.