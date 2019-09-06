UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Antitrust Probe Of Facebook Targets 'Anticompetitive Conduct' - US State Attorney General

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 05:55 PM

Antitrust Probe of Facebook Targets 'Anticompetitive Conduct' - US State Attorney General

A eight-state coalition is investigating social media giant Facebook for possible violations of US antitrust laws by suppressing competition, New York State Attorney General Letitia James said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) A eight-state coalition is investigating social media giant Facebook for possible violations of US antitrust laws by suppressing competition, New York State Attorney General Letitia James said in a press release on Friday.

"The investigation focuses on Facebook's dominance in the industry and the potential anticompetitive conduct stemming from that dominance," James said.

"Even the largest social media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers."

James said she is leading a team of investigators that includes the attorneys general from seven other US states: Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and Washington, DC.

New York was also a plaintiff with the Federal government in an enforcement action against YouTube that was settled earlier in the week, with the parent company Google paying a $170 million penalty.

Related Topics

World Google Washington Social Media Facebook Company York New York Florida YouTube From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

PCB rolls out clear pathway for next generation cr ..

28 seconds ago

UVAS holds walk to mark Defense Day of Pakistan& e ..

10 minutes ago

Hurricane Dorian Leaves More Than 400,000 American ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Calls for Meeting Deadline for Completing Vo ..

3 minutes ago

Ukrainian Investigators Working on 13 Criminal Cas ..

3 minutes ago

Summer 2019 hottest ever in Prague

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.