Antitrust Probe of Facebook Targets 'Anticompetitive Conduct' - US State Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) A eight-state coalition is investigating social media giant Facebook for possible violations of US antitrust laws by suppressing competition, New York State Attorney General Letitia James said in a press release on Friday.

"The investigation focuses on Facebook's dominance in the industry and the potential anticompetitive conduct stemming from that dominance," James said.

"Even the largest social media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers."

James said she is leading a team of investigators that includes the attorneys general from seven other US states: Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and Washington, DC.

New York was also a plaintiff with the Federal government in an enforcement action against YouTube that was settled earlier in the week, with the parent company Google paying a $170 million penalty.