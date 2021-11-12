APEC Intends to Expand Countries' Access to Digital Technologies - Declaration

Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) intend to expand access of countries to digital technologies, according to its declaration adopted after the Friday summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) intend to expand access of countries to digital technologies, according to its declaration adopted after the Friday summit.

"Digital connectivity and innovation are critical across our efforts towards an inclusive, resilient and sustainable recovery.

We need to continue to narrow the digital divide by promoting digital skills, encouraging the adoption of innovative working methods, expanding access to digital tools and infrastructure, and ensuring our MSMEs and start-ups are able to harness new and emerging technologies and digital eco-systems," the declaration read.