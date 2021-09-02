UrduPoint.com

AppGallery Expands Its App Offering By Adding Aramex Mobile App

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:04 PM

AppGallery expands its app offering by adding Aramex Mobile App

AppGallery, Huawei's official app distribution platform, has recently added to its growing app portfolio, Aramex Mobile, Aramex’s innovative mobile app

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd September, 2021) AppGallery, Huawei's official app distribution platform, has recently added to its growing app portfolio, Aramex Mobile, Aramex’s innovative mobile app. This latest addition to the AppGallery places Aramex onto one of the top three app marketplaces globally, with more than 550 million monthly active users across 170 countries, allowing it to benefit from a large customer base in the Middle East and Africa region and beyond.

Aramex Mobile app offers the users numerous features that make the process of sending, tracking, and delivering shipments an easy and enjoyable experience. Once installed on the smart devices, users can track their packages in real-time via an interactive map that shows their routes, beginning from the country of origin until delivery to the final destination. The recently upgraded version of the app allows users to schedule their package delivery time, select pick-up or delivery locations, and activate related notifications. Huawei users now have more options to choose from in terms of shipping and delivery.

Additionally, Aramex Mobile is backed by an AI-enabled chatbot, making it one of the region's first innovative and interactive communication channel to be powered by artificial intelligence. Through the chatbot, users can track and identify the location of their shipments, receive notifications on their status, arrange delivery times, share locations and find the nearest Aramex center or location to pick up or deliver parcels. In terms of payment options, the app provides a secure and simple tool that shows a full breakdown of the total charges, including delivery fees and customs duties.

AppGallery has concentrated its efforts in working with developers on both a local and global scale to bring the most relevant apps to users, boosting the number of developers working with the platform and delivering more choices to consumers worldwide. The Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem has seen a surge in apps integration, with more than 141,000 applications currently available¹ and over 4.5 million developers registered on the HMS platform.

