Apple Continues Abuses in iOS Apps Market Despite Softening Regulations - Kaspersky Lab

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) While Apple has eased conditions for iOS applications developers, it still cannot be said that the company has ceased abusing its dominant position in the applications market, Kaspersky Lab anti-virus provider said in a statement on Thursday.

The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service said earlier in the day that it had initiated a case against Apple over a complaint by Kasperky Lab. The provider has accused Apple of groundlessly rejecting a new version of Kaspersky Lab's parental control program Kaspersky Safe kids (KSK), stressing that the move has resulted in the next version of the KSK losing a "substantial part of its functionality.

"Kaspersky Lab has assessed positively changes in the App Store Review Guidelines, which is now more responsive to the needs of iOS applications developers, including those developing parental control applications for home users," Kaspersky Lab said.

The developer praised Apple for enabling parental control programs developers to use mobile device management technology in certain cases. However, the updated rules do not provide clear criteria, the developer noted.

"We can state that a range of questions on condition easing ... remain without an answer. Given this situation, we cannot say that Apple has ceased abuses," Kaspersky Lab concluded.