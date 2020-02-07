UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apple Fined In France Over IPhone-slowing Software

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 03:07 PM

Apple fined in France over iPhone-slowing software

France's consumer watchdog said Friday that Apple had agreed to pay 25 million euros ($27.4 million) for failing to tell iPhone users that software updates could slow down older devices

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :France's consumer watchdog said Friday that Apple had agreed to pay 25 million Euros ($27.4 million) for failing to tell iPhone users that software updates could slow down older devices.

The scandal erupted in December 2017, when the US tech giant admitted that its most recent iOS software was slowing the performance of older telephones whose battery life was deteriorating.

Critics accused the firm of surreptitiously forcing users to buy phones sooner than necessary, and the outcry forced Apple to upgrade its software and offer steep discounts on battery replacements.

French prosecutors opened an inquiry in January 2018 at the request of the Halt Planned Obsolescence (HOP) association.

"IPhone owners were not informed that installing iOS updates (10.2.1 and 11.2) could slow down their devices," the DGCCRF anti-fraud agency said in a statement.

"This is a historic victory against scandalous ready-to-rubbish practices, for consumers as well as the environment," HOP co-founders Laetitia Vasseur and Samuel Sauvage said, adding that they will consider filing claims for additional damages for iPhone clients.

Apple said it welcomed the accord with the DGCCRF, which will allow it to avoid a potentially embarrassing public trial.

"Our goal has always been to create secure products appreciated by our clients, and making iPhones that last as long as possible is an important part of that."

Related Topics

Scandal Buy January December 2017 2018 Apple Million

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y6s is Up For Grabs as it goes on Sale Nati ..

3 minutes ago

Veteran politician Malik Ata Muhammad of Attock pa ..

26 minutes ago

Commissioner for improving garbage disposal system ..

18 minutes ago

'Govt committed to solve problems of overseas Paki ..

18 minutes ago

France's Sciot-Siegrist grabs Vic Open lead

18 minutes ago

Denmark's Ambassador visits Alternative Energy Dev ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.