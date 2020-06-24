UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apple, Google Disappointed Over Trump's Move To Suspend US Work Visas

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Apple, Google Disappointed Over Trump's Move to Suspend US Work Visas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Major US tech giants, including Apple and Google, have expressed disappointed by President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration that freezes some categories of non-immigrant work visas until the end of the year.

On Monday, Trump signed a proclamation that suspends certain categories of non-immigrant work visas as part of an effort to revive the US economy in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The list includes H-1B visa for work in high-tech industry, H-4 visa, H-2B visa for low skill workers, J visa for interns, teachers and summer work, and L visa for transfers within companies between offices in different countries.

"Like Apple, this nation of immigrants has always found strength in our diversity, and hope in the enduring promise of the American Dream.

There is no new prosperity without both. Deeply disappointed by this proclamation," Apple CEO Tim Cook said on Twitter.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has expressed similar sentiments.

"Immigration has contributed immensely to America's economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today's proclamation - we'll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all," Google CEO said on Twitter.

Twitter has called the visa freeze short-sighted and undermining the economic power of the United States. Founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk also expressed disappointment over this move.

Related Topics

Google Twitter Company Trump United States Elon Musk SpaceX Visa Apple All Industry Tesla Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of Ajman Exe ..

15 minutes ago

GCC Technical Committee for Chemical and Textile P ..

16 minutes ago

NUST ranked #41 in Top 50 under 50 QS University R ..

26 minutes ago

DC Dera takes steps to stop outbreak of coronaviru ..

9 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

9 minutes ago

Putin Says Victory Parade in Moscow Held at Highes ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.