MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Major US tech giants, including Apple and Google, have expressed disappointed by President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration that freezes some categories of non-immigrant work visas until the end of the year.

On Monday, Trump signed a proclamation that suspends certain categories of non-immigrant work visas as part of an effort to revive the US economy in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The list includes H-1B visa for work in high-tech industry, H-4 visa, H-2B visa for low skill workers, J visa for interns, teachers and summer work, and L visa for transfers within companies between offices in different countries.

"Like Apple, this nation of immigrants has always found strength in our diversity, and hope in the enduring promise of the American Dream.

There is no new prosperity without both. Deeply disappointed by this proclamation," Apple CEO Tim Cook said on Twitter.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has expressed similar sentiments.

"Immigration has contributed immensely to America's economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today's proclamation - we'll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all," Google CEO said on Twitter.

Twitter has called the visa freeze short-sighted and undermining the economic power of the United States. Founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk also expressed disappointment over this move.