UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apple Launches New IPhone SE Starting At $399

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:42 PM

Apple launches new iPhone SE starting at $399

Apple on Wednesday launched a new iPhone aimed at the budget-minded, aiming to fill a gap in its lineup ahead of upgrading its flagship handset

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Apple on Wednesday launched a new iPhone aimed at the budget-minded, aiming to fill a gap in its lineup ahead of upgrading its flagship handset.

The updated iPhone SE will start at $399, or less than half the price of its leading flagship devices and be available as of Friday.

"The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price; the new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

Related Topics

Price Apple

Recent Stories

SEHA completes over 28,000 virtual consultations

31 minutes ago

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

46 minutes ago

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

1 hour ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

1 hour ago

Italy Records Lowest Daily COVID-19 Cases in One M ..

17 seconds ago

Trump Has Not Asked Canada to Adjust WHO Contribut ..

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.