Apple Music Launches In 52 Countries, Bringing Total To 167

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 02:03 PM

Apple on Tuesday unveiled its biggest expansion of services in a decade, launching streaming music in 52 new countries while adding new markets for some of its other services

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Apple on Tuesday unveiled its biggest expansion of services in a decade, launching streaming music in 52 new countries while adding new markets for some of its other services.

With the rollout, Apple Music will be available in 167 countries, including 25 new ones in Africa.

Apple at the same time announced an expansion to 20 new markets of other services including its App Store, the Apple Arcade gaming service, Apple Podcasts and iCloud.

That means some Apple services will be available in 175 countries around the world.

Until now, Apple customers in parts of the world had access to some free apps and services for their devices without an opportunity for paid subscriptions.

