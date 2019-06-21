UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apple Recalls Older Version Of 15 Inch MacBook Pro Laptops Over Safety Concern

Daniyal Sohail 45 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:47 PM

Apple recalls older version of 15 inch MacBook Pro laptops over safety concern

Apple Inc. said Thursday it is launching a "voluntary" recall of some of its older generation of 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops out of concerns about a possible overheating of batteries

SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Apple Inc. said Thursday it is launching a "voluntary" recall of some of its older generation of 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops out of concerns about a possible overheating of batteries.

Apple said the affected MacBook Pro units contain batteries that "may overheat and pose a fire safety risk," and the recall applies to products sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017.

Users eligible for the program will have their MacBooks' batteries replaced for free, but the warranty of the laptops would not be extended in connection with the battery replacement, said Apple.

"Customer safety is always Apple's top priority, and we have voluntarily decided to replace affected batteries, free of charge," the California-based company added.

The U.S. tech giant said the recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks, except a "limited number" of the mid-2015 model with a Retina 15-inch screen. Apple sold about 18 million units of Mac computers in 2018.

Last April, the company issued a similar recall for some 13-inch MacBook Pros over problems related to battery expansion, which, however, were not considered a safety concern.

Related Topics

Fire Company February April May September 2017 2015 2018 Apple Top Million

Recent Stories

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

6 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

3 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

6 minutes ago

China Urges Iran, US to Show Reason, Restraint Aft ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Concerned About US-Financed Biological Labs ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Sakhalin 2 LNG Production Returns to Norm ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.