Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:05 PM

Apple Says Tried to Help Kaspersky Lab to Align Parental Control App With Updated Rules

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Apple said on Friday that it had tried to help Kaspersky Lab developer to align its parental control iOS application with updated recommendations, voicing the belief that the probe by the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) would confirm that all developers enjoyed equal rights.

The FAS said on Thursday that it had launched a probe against Apple following a complaint from Kaspersky Lab, which claimed that Apple could be abusing its dominant position in the market. According to the developer, Apple's groundless declining of a new version of Kaspersky Lab's Kaspersky Safe kids parental control application has resulted in a loss in functionality for the application.

"We were working with Kaspersky Lab to help it to align its application [with updated recommendations], but it has not yet provided any upgrade," Apple said.

Apple specified that it had recently updated its recommendations for parental control applications, since the technology used in such applications could significantly influence user data security and privacy.

It accused Kaspersky Lab of failing to update its application so that it was in compliance with the new recommendations. Meanwhile, those developers of parental control applications using the same mobile device management technology who have provided updates have already received approval, and their applications are available in App Store, Apple stressed.

"We are sure that the investigation [by the FAS] will confirm that all developers have equal opportunities to achieve success in App Store. We treat all developers equally, and we invest a lot into creating a safe and reliable space where users are able to find and download various applications," Apple added.

Meanwhile, Kaspersky Lab said on Thursday that the updated regulations did not provide clear criteria on cases in which the mobile device management technology could be used.

The hearing will be held on September 13.

