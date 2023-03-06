Applications Open For Admission In The Next Phase Of NFTP

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 12:38 PM

Applications open for admission in the next phase of National Freelance Training Program (NFTP), an initiative of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to provide honorable online employment to the youth across Pakistan

As many as 20 training centers have been established across the country in which the unemployed youth are being given 3-month training in the fields of Technical Content Marketing, Advertising and Creative Designing.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the NFTP program is proving to be a game changer for the youth as more than 9,500 students have so far completed the training and earned more than 2.

3 million dollars in foreign exchange through the program.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Government of Pakistan has been giving 70% to 100% discount on the fees. For admission to the program, National Identity Card (CNIC) and Domicile of the respective province and graduation qualification is required. The age limit for admission in the NFTP is 18 to 40 years.

