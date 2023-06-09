Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch under National Freelance Training Program

UrduPoint.com

The National Freelance Training Program (NFTP), an initiative of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has started receiving applications for admission in it's next phase to provide honorable online employment to the youth across Pakistan

Through the NFTP, the youth will be armed with in-demand digital skills to earn attractive income through freelancing. More than 11,000 students have so far completed the training as part of the program and earned more than $2.25 million in foreign exchange.

In order to extend the benefits of the program to all, the Government of Pakistan has been giving 70% to 100% discount on the fees.

Admission requirements include National Identity Card (CNIC), Domicile of the respective province, and 14 years of education. The age limits for admission are 18 to 40 years.

As many as 20 training centers have been established so far across the country in which the unemployed youth are being given 3-months training in the fields of Technical Content Marketing, Advertising and Creative Designing.

To apply online for the program, registration can be done on the National Freelance Training Program website.

