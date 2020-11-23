Applications Open for Russian-Made Software to Be Pre-Installed on Devices Sold in Country

The Russian Ministry of Digital Development has started accepting applications for domestic software products to be pre-installed on electronic devices sold in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Digital Development has started accepting applications for domestic software products to be pre-installed on electronic devices sold in the country.

Under Russian law, companies are banned from selling certain electronic devices in Russia from January 1, 2021, unless they have pre-installed locally-made apps. In mid-November, the Russian lower chamber's committee on economic policy recommended that the parliament pass a bill to postpone the law's entry into force until March 1, 2021.

The Ministry of Digital Development invites software copyright holders in such categories as browsers, search engines, navigation systems, email services, messengers, voice assistants, news aggregators, social networks, office software, antivirus programs and others to apply.

The select Russian software products will be pre-installed on smartphones, tablets, computers and Smart TVs.

The deadline for applications is December 1.

A proposed shortlist of software products will be offered to the Russian government by December 15.