April 12 'Life-Changing Date' for Entire Planet Because of Gagarin - Space Foundation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The day of Yuri Gagarin's flight is a life-changing day for every living entity and it should never be forgotten, Space Foundation CEO Tom Zelibor told Sputnik.

"Every adventure begins with a first step and for the world, our first space step was taken by Yuri. It all starts with him and that's a fact of history that no one can deny," Zelibor said. "April 12th is a lifechanging date for every living thing on this planet because of Yuri Gagarin and we should never forget that."

Zelibor said Gagarin had the courage to sit on top of an explosive rocket, something incredibly dangerous that no one else had ever done.

"But he did that and more with his flight. He proved that humanity had the mindset and capabilities to go beyond the place that has always been our home.

.. Earth," Zelibor said.

Last month, The Space Foundation held Yuri's Night celebration in Colorado Springs as part of the global celebration during the month of April recognizing the first manned spaceflight and the first space shuttle flight.

On April 12, 1961, Gagarin became the first person to travel to space aboard the Vostok spacecraft, orbiting Earth once before landing in what was then the Soviet Union. In recognition of Gagarin's historic achievement, the UN General Assembly proclaimed April 12 as the International Day of Human Space Flight on April 7, 2011, with support from over 60 UN member states.