Argentina Signs On To US-Led Artemis Accords To Regulate Outer Space - NASA.

Daniyal Sohail Published July 29, 2023 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Argentina has joined the US -led Artemis Accords to regulate the peaceful use of outer space, NASA announced in a press release on Friday.

"During a ceremony at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires on Thursday, July 27, Argentina became the 28th country to sign the Artemis Accords," the release said.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson participated in the signing ceremony for the agency, and Daniel Filmus, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, signed on behalf of Argentina, the US space agency said.

Argentine President Alberto FernÃ¡ndez and US Ambassador to Argentina Marc Stanley  attended the ceremony, it said.

"The Artemis Accords establish a practical set of principles to guide space exploration cooperation among nations, including those participating in NASA's Artemis program," the release said.

NASA, in coordination with the U.S. Department of State, established the Artemis Accords in 2020 with seven other founding member nations. The accords maintain what the US government calls "best practices and norms of responsible behavior" in space operations and activities, NASA said.

