Argentina Wants to Get From Russia Components, Services for Tronador Carrier - Official

Argentina is interested in getting from Russia materials, components and services for its Tronador carrier rocket, Argentinian space agency CONAE's Russia cooperation manager Stanislav Makarchuk told Sputnik

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Argentina is interested in getting from Russia materials, components and services for its Tronador carrier rocket, Argentinian space agency CONAE's Russia cooperation manager Stanislav Makarchuk told Sputnik.

"Tronador project is an interesting topic. This is a project of an Argentinian carrier rocket for launching small satellites weighing up to 750 kilograms [1,653 pounds] to orbit. We are interested in getting offers from Russia for their technical analysis. This includes Russian materials, components and services," Makarchuk said.

Makarchuk specified that services could include different consultations.

"Russia has a good experience in developing carriers and launches, and this is a topic that we are very much interested in," Makarchuk said.

The manager specified that the participants of the Russian-Argentinian intergovernmental commission had discussed space cooperation, among other things, at their meeting held in late May.

Argentinian aerospace company Veng, where CONAE is the majority shareholder, cooperates with Russian Rosatom nuclear corporation on carbon fiber deliveries, Makarchuk added. Veng and Rosatom are ready to sign a memorandum in order to cooperate on studying materials for the space sphere and batteries for satellites, he added.