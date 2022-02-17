Argentina Wants to Restart Relations With Russia, Using Technology Transfer - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Buenos Aires and Moscow have agreed to develop bilateral relations on the Russian technology transfer, Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez told Sputnik on Thursday.

Fernandez visited Moscow in early February.

"The visit was very important.

Some (Russian entrepreneurs) are already investing in our country and want to increase their investments. Others are analyzing this possibility ... we talked with President Putin about the necessity to merge this flow of investments and take advantage of the marvelous development of Russian science and technology to apply them to our production. The key point is technology transfer, adding value to our exports. We have decided to restart our bilateral relations, choosing mainly this path," Fernandez said.