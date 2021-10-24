UrduPoint.com

Ariane 5 Carrier Rocket Successfully Puts Two Satellites Into Orbit - Arianespace

Daniyal Sohail 53 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 08:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) An Ariane 5 rocket has launched two satellites into orbit, a commercial communications one and another for the French military, the Arianespace launch provider said.

"Our Flight #VA255 officially is a success!" Arianespace said on Twitter, confirming the separation of the two satellites (SES-17 and SYRACUSE 4A).

The SES-17 communications satellite is designed to serve SES customers in North and South America, as well as across the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean.

The Syracuse 4A will serve as a communications link between France's armed forces. Both satellites were built by the Thales Alenia Space aerospace manufacturer.

The Ariane 5 rocket with the two satellites took off from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana at 02:10 GMT on Sunday.

This was the second Ariane 5 launch this year and the tallest Ariane 5 rocket ever to launch, with a new Arianespace record also set for the payload weight: 11.2 tons.

