Ariane 5 Rocket Carrying 2 Satellites Successfully Launches From Kourou - Broadcast

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The Ariane 5 heavy-lift launcher carrying two satellites, Star One D2 and Eutelsat Quantum, successfully launched from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, according to the live broadcast on the Arianespace website.

This has been the sixth launch for the French commercial launch service provider in 2021, but the first one with the Ariane 5.

The rocket is supposed to place two telecommunications satellites into geostationary transfer orbit ” Star One D2, manufactured by the largest satellite operator in Brazil and Latin America, Embratel, and Eutelsat Quantum, created by Eutelsat, one of the world's leading satellite operators.

The mission was initially scheduled for July 27, but then postponed due to revision of the preparation schedule.

Ariane 5 heavy launcher has been developed by the European Space Agency (ESA). It's direct successor, Europe's new carrier rocket Ariane 6, is currently in development. It will also be used for commercial purposes.