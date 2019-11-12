UrduPoint.com
Arianespace To Launch Egypt's First Communications Satellite On November 22 - Reports

Tue 12th November 2019

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) French space transportation company Arianespace will launch TIBA-1, Egypt's first communications satellite, on November 22 from a spaceport in French Guiana, Egyptian state news agency MENA reported on Tuesday.

On October 25, Arianespace said the satellite was "fit" for liftoff on its Ariane 5 launcher.

The satellite will provide broad internet services for Egypt and other North African countries. The Egyptian government will assume control of the satellite after liftoff.

