Arianespace To Launch Egypt's First Communications Satellite On November 22 - Reports
Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:47 PM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) French space transportation company Arianespace will launch TIBA-1, Egypt's first communications satellite, on November 22 from a spaceport in French Guiana, Egyptian state news agency MENA reported on Tuesday.
On October 25, Arianespace said the satellite was "fit" for liftoff on its Ariane 5 launcher.
The satellite will provide broad internet services for Egypt and other North African countries. The Egyptian government will assume control of the satellite after liftoff.