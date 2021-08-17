UrduPoint.com

Arianespace Vega Rocket With Satellite Launched In French Guiana - Arianespace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The Vega mission with Pleiades Neo 4, a high-resolution satellite, was launched in Kourou, French Guiana, the Arianespace, world leading launch company, said on Tuesday.

"On Monday, August 16, 2021 at 10:47 pm local time (01:47 am (GMT) on Tuesday, August 17), a Vega launch vehicle operated by Arianespace lifted off successfully from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana (South America)," the Arianespace said in a press release.

Pleiades Neo 4 is the second of four high-resolution satellites, produced by Airbus Defense and Space. The first satellite of this kind was launched on April 28, 2021.

Pleiades Neo satellites provides images with 30cm-native-resolution and high geolocation accuracy. The satellite has both military and civil applications and operates for up to 10 years.

More Stories From Technology

