Armored Robots Begin Fighting Fire in Ryazan Arms Depot - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Armored robots have been summoned to battle the flames at the arms depot in Russia's Ryazan region, regional emergency services told Sputnik Friday.

"Armored robotic systems have started to extinguish the fire in the warehouse territory," the agency's source said.

According to the region's Ministry of Emergency Situations, two additional explosions occurred overnight.

A fire in the region's wilderness had spread to the open-air depot on Wednesday, which instigated a series of explosions and exacerbated the fire. Civilian homes in nearby villages have been damaged and 16 people have been injured as a result.