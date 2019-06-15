UrduPoint.com
Artificial Intelligence Far From Replacing Journalists - News Agencies World Congress

Sat 15th June 2019 | 07:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Participants of the sixth edition of the News Agencies World Congress stated that artificial intelligence (AI) could help media outlets in their work but could not replace human factors in journalism.

"The participants in the panel on artificial intelligence (AI) agreed that it cannot replace the human factor in journalism but will facilitate the work of journalists," the statement on the results of the congress, released on its website on Friday, read.

According to the statement, during the event, Director General of Xinhua's Europe Regional Bureau, Yong Huang, told the participants about the Chinese agency's first AI news readers launched last December.

Managing Director of Iran's IRNA news agency, Seyed Zia Hashemi, said his agency was boosting its AI infrastructure, noting, however, that such technologies should be used responsively.

CEO of Italy's Il Sloe 24 Ore, Giuseppe Cerbone, suggested that AI could help editors be more productive and encourage creativity.

Moreover, the Russian virtual news anchor Lisa was showcased during the congress. Its latest version was first presented in St. Petersburg in May. Sberbank's digital avatar Elena, developed on the basis of AI technologies, was also presented at the event.

The congress was held in the Bulgarian capital Sofia on Thursday and Friday and was dedicated to the future of news reporting.

