Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has completely transformed the world of technology, becoming the driving force behind many of today’s most innovative advancements

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19 Sep, 2024) Artificial Intelligence (AI) has completely transformed the world of technology, becoming the driving force behind many of today’s most innovative advancements. From self-driving cars to personalized online experiences, AI has seamlessly integrated into our daily lives. But perhaps nowhere is its influence more apparent than in smartphones.

AI isn’t just a buzzword; it has become the cornerstone of innovation, taking our daily devices beyond their original capabilities. Smartphones are no longer just communication tools—they’ve evolved into powerful, multi-functional gadgets capable of learning from our behaviors, predicting our needs, and elevating user experiences to unprecedented levels.

The recently launched TECNO PHANTOM V FOLD 2 5G and PHANTOM V Flip 5G are perfect examples of how AI is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in mobile technology.

The PHANTOM V Fold2 5G and V Flip 5G are both powered by TECNO’s all-new AI suite, bringing a range of intelligent features designed to elevate the user experience. From the upgraded Gemini-integrated Ella AI Assistant to AI-powered creative tools like AI Artboard and AI Wallpaper, these devices are packed with technology that caters to everyone, whether you’re a creative enthusiast or a business professional.

Both smartphones come equipped with the Gemini-integrated Ella AI Assistant, designed to make life simpler and more efficient. Whether preparing for a big presentation, managing a team meeting, or navigating everyday tasks, Ella is always on hand to assist. With smart online search capabilities and real-time Smart Q&A, Ella delivers intelligent, fluent answers, keeping users informed and productive. It also optimizes over 400 system functions, handling tasks like setting wallpapers and switching system languages seamlessly. Whether you're scrolling through social media, organizing work projects, or planning an event with friends, Ella AI ensures a smooth experience.

Shared AI features like AI Summary allow both phones to quickly summarize information from PDFs and web pages, saving users valuable time. AI Translation offers real-time translation, whether in person or over the phone, making communication across languages effortless. Additionally, TECNO AI provides advanced writing capabilities, including text summarization, generation, proofreading, and rewriting, giving users a productivity boost when handling documents or emails.

On the creative front, TECNO AI offers tools that blend the limitless possibilities of human imagination with the power of AI.

The AI Artboard turns simple doodles into artistic masterpieces, while AI Wallpaper allows users to create custom backgrounds from a simple text description. The Magic AI Eraser simplifies photo editing by allowing users to easily remove unwanted elements from photos, and the One Click Cutout feature automatically recognizes and extracts subjects with a long press, making social media sharing more streamlined than ever. These features make creativity accessible and fun, letting users personalize their devices in unique ways.

The PHANTOM V Fold2 5G also steps up the photography game with its AI-enhanced imaging capabilities. TECNO’s Universal Tone Technology uses AI to capture skin tones with remarkable accuracy, while AIGC Portrait offers various themes and templates for stunning portrait shots.

A unique feature exclusive to the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G is the optional PHANTOM V Pen. This stylus transforms the device into a productivity powerhouse, allowing users to handle tasks and creative projects with ease, eliminating the need for an additional tablet or computer. With two buttons—a quick AI access key and a function key for tasks like page turning, music control, and photo capture—the PHANTOM V Pen is a versatile tool for both business and creativity. Users can annotate screenshots, perform precise cutouts, calculate handwritten sums, and even control presentations and music remotely, all with this lightweight 10g stylus.

The new PHANTOM V Flip2 5G, despite its compact size, is loaded with remarkable AI innovations that make it perfect for content creators and trendsetters. Its suite of AI functions boosts creativity, convenience, and fun, empowering users to express themselves and stand out on social media.

TECNO AI’s creativity-driven features help users unlock new levels of self-expression, combining cutting-edge technology with seamless convenience.

With AI, these devices can deliver more personalized, intuitive experiences, ensuring that users are not just interacting with a phone but with a smart companion that evolves with them. Whether it’s enhancing the way we take photos, interact with apps, or manage everyday tasks, AI is making smartphones smarter, more efficient, and more capable than ever before. The future of mobile technology lies in AI, and TECNO’s new PHANTOM V2 Series is leading the charge by making it more productive and efficient for its customers.