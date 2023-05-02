UrduPoint.com

Artist Uses AI To Turn World Leaders Into Rock Stars In Creative Series

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Artist uses AI to turn world leaders into rock stars in creative series

The AI artist describes his creation as "Welcome to a parallel world where legends become rockstars

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2023) The art industry has seen a significant surge in the utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, with its remarkable illustrations captivating netizens worldwide.

In the footsteps of this trend, an artist by the name of Jyo John Mulloor has created a series of AI-generated images, transforming world leaders into rock stars. Mulloor has taken political stalwarts such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin, former US president Barack Obama, former German chancellor Angela Merkel, and others, and turned them into jazzy, guitar-playing musicians.

The AI's rapid progression into the art and visual industry has stunned many with its intricate graphics and meticulous attention to detail.

In his Instagram post, the AI artist describes his creation as "Welcome to a parallel world where legends become rockstars - the World Leadership Music Concert! Experience mind-bending photos from an alternate reality where political legends showcase their musical talents in a hard-hitting concert.

"

The artist's post has received over 30,000 likes and numerous reactions, with netizens appreciating this unusual portrayal of renowned politicians. This is yet another example of how AI is expanding into new territories and transforming traditional art forms into something entirely unique and innovative.

Mulloor highlighted the fact that music can bring world leaders, even those who may be in opposition to each other, together in one place. His caption read, "Witness leaders become legends and music transcends boundaries in this extraordinary event. Welcome to the World Leadership Music Concert - a reality unlike anything you've ever known."

