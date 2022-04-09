UrduPoint.com

As Good As Gold, Vivo Presents A Brand New Color Variant Of Vivo V23e: Sunshine Gold

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2022 | 02:17 PM

Global smartphone brand, vivo, recently launched the V23e in Pakistan with a fantastic camera system and ultimate design among other enriching features that have elevated smartphone photography in the industry

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022) Global smartphone brand, vivo, recently launched the V23e in Pakistan with a fantastic camera system and ultimate design among other enriching features that have elevated smartphone photography in the industry. Apart from displaying its photography prowess, the brand also made a mark for its trendy design attributes among consumers. Therefore, surprising technology enthusiasts, the brand has now come up with an entirely new color scheme especially for vivo V23e — Sunshine Gold. The Gold hue has been designed keeping customer choices in mind with the aim of satisfying their smartphone requirements.

vivo’s brand ambassador Hania Aamir also featured in the DVC and key visuals for V23e’s new color Sunshine Gold – which is now available for purchase across Pakistan.

Unparalleled Camera System

vivo's V23e combines one of the industry's top front cameras, along with cutting-edge innovations in autofocus and various portrait modes, including AI Extreme Night Portrait and Multi-Style Portrait. The 50MP AF Portrait Selfie produces selfies with rich colors in high clarity. The new Eye Autofocus tracks individual eyes with outstanding precision, enabling users to capture delightful moments in a flash.

The device supports ISOCELL 3.0 which improves light sensitivity no matter the angle of vision. In addition, Dual-View Video enables simultaneous video recording with the front and rear cameras to capture unforgettable moments from both angles with shapes of masks and an adjustable aspect ratio.

The V23e rear camera offers a triple camera setup of a 64 MP Night Camera, an 8MP super wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. Built with a Super Night Mode, the Camera performs exceptionally well while balancing the brightness and darkness with the help of AI multiple frames denoising in low light conditions. Additionally, it sports the Bokeh Flare Portrait mode that makes the pictures even more dazzling. This mode fits perfectly in night scenes as it adds a pop of light to the dim surroundings.

Ultimate Performance

vivo V23e comes with an 8GB RAM and a 128GB/256GB ROM. The 8GB RAM can be extended for the user to get an experience equivalent to 12GB, with the support of Extended RAM 2.0. Moreover, equipped with the 4050mAh battery, the smartphone supports a super speedy 44W FlashCharge that powers the phone in no time.

vivo’s V23e brings Funtouch OS 12 to users that offers full customization on home screen. The users are no longer confined to a fixed uniform look and can change their home screen whenever they want. The OS also offers features like Nano Music Player which helps users to quickly play or switch music without the hassle of going to the music app itself.

A Leader in Trendy Designs

The 7.41mm Ultra Slim Fluorite AG Glass design gives vivo V23e an appealing look and a terrific handheld feel. While vivo has launched a third color scheme today with Sunshine Gold, the other two variants are Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast. The colors have been chosen based on the smartphone’s Flat Frame Design that supports simplicity and vivo’s joy of humanity, nature and technology. All three hues give V23e a stunning look, adding a spectrum of colors from different angles on top of its enhanced fashionable style. By combining technology and nature, V23e reaffirms the brand's commitment to user-centric design.

Price and Availability:

vivo V23e is now available for purchase in three dazzling color schemes across Pakistan at the price of Rs. 52,999 (128GB) and Rs. 59,999 (256GB).

vivo offers a one-year warranty for V23e along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V23e is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

