ASTP Significantly Elevates Pakistan's Global Image & Boosts Foreign Exchange In The IT Sector: Chairman Faisal Yousaf
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 02:31 PM
Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) is a pioneering initiative of the Government of Punjab offering state-of-the-art amenities to both public and private sector companies
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15 Feb, 2024) Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) is a pioneering initiative of the Government of Punjab offering state-of-the-art amenities to both public and private sector companies. The 17-storey structure houses over 100+ offices, including PITB, IT University, Punjab Mass Transit Authority etc that are actively contributing to the dissemination and implementation of technology-related initiatives, including e-Governance, Freelancing, Gaming, and more. This was stated by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf while presiding over a progress review meeting regarding the operation of the ASTP.
Dedicated to the IT prodigy late Arfa Karim, the building is earthquake resistant with a fire graded civil structure. The Arfa Tower also provides cutting-edge facilities, including a Gym, Day Care Center, Bank, Food Court, air-conditioned environment, and other state-of-the-art amenities for companies and employees, creating an optimal work environment.
The facility also ensures convenience with ample Parking Space and connectivity with the public transport network.
Chairman Faisal Yousaf emphasized that the companies housed in ASTP are significantly enhancing Pakistan's global image and contributing to enhanced foreign exchange in the IT sector. The chairman also praised the companies and employees within Arfa Tower for their role in elevating Pakistan's technological standing on the global stage. He emphasized the importance of these endeavors in fostering better relations and international collaboration.
