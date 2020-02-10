UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Astronaut Morgan May Break Record Of Spacewalks Done Within Single Mission - Skvortsov

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 08:11 PM

Astronaut Morgan May Break Record of Spacewalks Done Within Single Mission - Skvortsov

NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan, who is currently serving aboard the International Space Station (ISS), may conduct his eighth spacewalk and with it break the record set by Russian cosmonauts in terms of number of spacewalks performed within single mission, cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov said on Monday

ZVYOZDNY GORODOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan, who is currently serving aboard the International Space Station (ISS), may conduct his eighth spacewalk and with it break the record set by Russian cosmonauts in terms of number of spacewalks performed within single mission, cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov said on Monday.

Skvortsov, Morgan and Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano arrived at the ISS in July 2019. Last week, Skvortsov, along with Parmitano and NASA astronaut Christina Koch, returned to Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft. Morgan will stay on the ISS until April 17.

"As of now, Andrew Morgan has completed seven [spacewalks]. He caught up with [Soviet and Russian cosmonaut] Anatoly Yakovlevich Solovyev in terms of number of spacewalks conducted within single mission," Skvortsov said at a post-flight press conference at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center.

According to Skvortsov, Morgan "may even become the record holder for the number of spacewalks" conducted within single mission as "he will likely have his eighth spacewalk."

From 1991-1992, Russian cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev did seven spacewalks outside the Russian space station Mir. This record was repeated by cosmonaut Anatoly Solovyev from 1997-1998. In addition, Solovyev still holds the world record with a total of 16 spacewalks in his career and over 82 hours outside in space.

Related Topics

World Russia April May July 2019 From

Recent Stories

Putin-Erdogan Meeting Not Excluded, But No Definit ..

3 minutes ago

Bosnia Hopes to Cooperate With Russia Despite Inte ..

3 minutes ago

AED22 billion surplus liquidity withdrawn by UAE C ..

14 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador Slams Israeli Strikes on Syria ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Concerned Over Escalation in Syria - Kremli ..

3 minutes ago

PCB mourns the passing of Waqar Hasan, the last su ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.