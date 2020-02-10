Astronaut Morgan May Break Record of Spacewalks Done Within Single Mission - Skvortsov

NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan, who is currently serving aboard the International Space Station (ISS), may conduct his eighth spacewalk and with it break the record set by Russian cosmonauts in terms of number of spacewalks performed within single mission, cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov said on Monday

ZVYOZDNY GORODOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan, who is currently serving aboard the International Space Station (ISS), may conduct his eighth spacewalk and with it break the record set by Russian cosmonauts in terms of number of spacewalks performed within single mission, cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov said on Monday.

Skvortsov, Morgan and Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano arrived at the ISS in July 2019. Last week, Skvortsov, along with Parmitano and NASA astronaut Christina Koch, returned to Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft. Morgan will stay on the ISS until April 17.

"As of now, Andrew Morgan has completed seven [spacewalks]. He caught up with [Soviet and Russian cosmonaut] Anatoly Yakovlevich Solovyev in terms of number of spacewalks conducted within single mission," Skvortsov said at a post-flight press conference at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center.

According to Skvortsov, Morgan "may even become the record holder for the number of spacewalks" conducted within single mission as "he will likely have his eighth spacewalk."

From 1991-1992, Russian cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev did seven spacewalks outside the Russian space station Mir. This record was repeated by cosmonaut Anatoly Solovyev from 1997-1998. In addition, Solovyev still holds the world record with a total of 16 spacewalks in his career and over 82 hours outside in space.