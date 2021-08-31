UrduPoint.com

Astronauts' Effectiveness Decreases After 100-120 Days Of Expedition- Russian Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Astronauts' effectiveness during orbital expeditions decreases after 100-120 days of flight, they get tired and their further presence becomes economically unprofitable, Vladimir Solovyov, the flight director of Russia's segment of the International Space Station at space corporation Energia, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Having analyzed years of continuous presence of people in orbit, we came to the conclusion that keeping the crew constantly on board is economically unprofitable, as people get tired and their productivity decreases. After 100-120 days of an expedition, we enter the zone of reduced effectiveness. Obviously, cosmonauts begin to get tired. Keeping people in space is quite a costly affair," Solovyov said.

This is why developers believe Russia's new orbital station should be used for short expeditions, Solovyov added.

