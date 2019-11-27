Astronauts Fix Toilet at US Segment of International Space Station - NASA Broadcast

Astronauts fixed a toilet in the US sector of the International Space Station (ISS), according to a conversation between the in-space team and ground personnel aired by NASA on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, both toilets in the Russian and the US sectors were reported to be non-functioning.

According to ISS commander Luca Parmitano, the toilet in the US section constantly signaled that it was not working, while the one in the Russian module was filled to the maximum.

An engineer from Houston has now told Parmitano that the toilet in the US segment is operational again.

Meanwhile, Russia's Roscosmos has confirmed that the toilet in the US sector was not working, adding, however, that the one in the Russian segment was functioning.