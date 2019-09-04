UrduPoint.com
At Least 25 US States Preparing Anti-Trust Legal Offensive Against Google - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) More than half of the 50 US states are preparing to launch legal investigations into Google alleging that the high tech giant is breaking Federal anti-trust laws, US media reported on Tuesday.

Over 25 state attorney generals across the United States are setting up probes into how Google does business with their focus being on violations of US federal antitrust laws, the Washington Post reported.

Several of the state attorneys most prominently involved in the probe are planning to announce their investigation publicly at a press conference in Washington on September 9, the report said citing three sources speaking on condition of anonymity.

The investigation is being launched following growing concerns over the past year over the power enjoyed by high tech Silicone Valley-based giant corporations, the report said.

Officials in the US states of Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas have already publicly criticized Google and Texas officials have raised the question of allegations that Google is biased against conservative viewpoints, the report said.

Also the Department of Justice in the Trump administration is preparing its own federal-scale probe into Google, the report added.

