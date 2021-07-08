At Least 37 US States Sue Google Over Alleged Antitrust Violations - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Thirty-seven US state and district attorneys general filed a lawsuit against Google alleging violations of antitrust laws, court documents revealed.

[The state and district attorneys general] bring this civil enforcement action against Defendants Google LLC, Google Ireland Limited, Google Commerce Limited, Google Asia Pacific Pte. Limited, Google Payment Corp., and Alphabet Inc. under Federal and state antitrust and consumer protection statutes, to enjoin Google from unlawfully restraining trade and maintaining monopolies in the markets for Android software application distribution and for payment processing of digital content purchased within Android apps in the United States, and to obtain redress for consumers," the lawsuit said on Wednesday.

The state and district attorneys in the lawsuit represent the states of Utah, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, and West Virginia.