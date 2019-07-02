UrduPoint.com
Aussie State Launches Interactive Travel Guide For WeChat Users

Daniyal Sohail 19 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 12:12 PM

Chinese visitors to the Australian state of Queensland will find it much easier to choose the best hotels, restaurants and attractions through a WeChat "mini program" officially launched by Queensland tourism authorities on Tuesday

Developed in conjunction with Chinese online travel company Ctrip, Queensland's "CityExperience Mini Program" can be accessed via Wechat and allows users to make bookings and payments, as well as navigate with an interactive map.

The project aims to make Queensland's attractions more accessible for Chinese guests -- including the Great Barrier Reef, Cairns, the Whitsundays, the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

"This partnership with China's largest online travel company means it will be even easier for visitors to make direct bookings with Queensland businesses," State Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said.

"This is about enhancing the travel experience for Chinese travelers and providing Queensland's tourism operators an opportunity to connect with this market online." The app will also feature travel guides and blogs by notable travelers as well as suggested itineraries cultivated by Ctrip.

Ctrip Destination Marketing Department General Manager Edison Chen said the partnership would pay off for Queensland tourism.

"We are thrilled to be able to collaborate with Tourism and Events Queensland and Tourism Australia to launch this innovative project and look forward to seeing more Chinese travelers discovering new destinations and attractions in Queensland," Chen said.

