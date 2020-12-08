MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Australia on Tuesday unveiled a new code that will regulate the bargaining process between news media and digital platforms that could be sent to the parliament this week, the country's treasury said.

"The [Prime Minister Scott] Morrison Government will this week introduce a world-leading binding code into the Parliament that will address the bargaining power imbalance between news media businesses and digital platforms. ... The Code will ensure that news media businesses are fairly remunerated for the content they generate, helping to sustain public interest journalism in Australia," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said in a joint statement, published on the treasury website.

The code is expected to help the news media by establishing a negotiation framework and enabling digital platforms to issue standard offers for content.

"[The code is] ensuring that an independent arbiter is able to determine the level of remuneration that should be paid under a fair and balanced final offer arbitration model should the parties be unable to reach agreement," the statement adds.

So far, only Google and Facebook are covered by this document, but other platforms may be added to it. The code will be reviewed by the treasury one year after to see if it has intended outcome.

"This is a huge reform. This is a world first. And the world is watching what happens here in Australia," Frydenberg said as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

In April, the Australian government tasked the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission to come up with a code of conduct to tackle the issue of alleged imbalance in bargaining power between digital platforms and news media.