UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Unveils New Bargaining Code For News Media, Digital Platforms - Gov't

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Australia Unveils New Bargaining Code for News Media, Digital Platforms - Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Australia on Tuesday unveiled a new code that will regulate the bargaining process between news media and digital platforms that could be sent to the parliament this week, the country's treasury said.

"The [Prime Minister Scott] Morrison Government will this week introduce a world-leading binding code into the Parliament that will address the bargaining power imbalance between news media businesses and digital platforms. ... The Code will ensure that news media businesses are fairly remunerated for the content they generate, helping to sustain public interest journalism in Australia," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said in a joint statement, published on the treasury website.

The code is expected to help the news media by establishing a negotiation framework and enabling digital platforms to issue standard offers for content.

"[The code is] ensuring that an independent arbiter is able to determine the level of remuneration that should be paid under a fair and balanced final offer arbitration model should the parties be unable to reach agreement," the statement adds.

So far, only Google and Facebook are covered by this document, but other platforms may be added to it. The code will be reviewed by the treasury one year after to see if it has intended outcome.

"This is a huge reform. This is a world first. And the world is watching what happens here in Australia," Frydenberg said as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

In April, the Australian government tasked the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission to come up with a code of conduct to tackle the issue of alleged imbalance in bargaining power between digital platforms and news media.

Related Topics

World Google Australia Parliament Facebook Sydney April May Media Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

26 minutes ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

39 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

49 minutes ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

51 minutes ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

1 hour ago

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.