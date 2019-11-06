Australian High Commission visits KPITB

Managing Director of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) Dr Shahbaz Khan on Wednesday said the government has initiated many positive steps to attract investors and boost the sector of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Managing Director of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board (KPITB) Dr Shahbaz Khan on Wednesday said the government has initiated many positive steps to attract investors and boost the sector of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

He said this in a meeting with delegation of Australian High Commission.

The delegation was led by Deputy Head of Mission, Mr. Brek Batley, the spokesperson here said.

Dr. Shahbaz Khan briefed the delegation about the different projects and initiatives of KPITB. The meeting was attended by Director KPITB, Asim Jamsheed, Director Marketing Munim Khan, Deputy Director Asim Ishaq and other officials.

The officials of Australian High Commission showed interest in all the projects especially in BPO (business Processing Outsourcing) and Durshal incubation centers.

They also appreciated initiatives like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Employment Program, Advance Digital Skills and Internship program which are coined to provide digital skills to youth of the province.

The delegation also visited the newly established BPO Ready Space and highly praised the facilities and environment of BPO.