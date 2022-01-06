Australian researchers found realistic motion avatars could be used in future social interactions

Australian researchers have suggested that harnessing motion capture to enhance social interaction in VR (Virtual Reality) shows mostly similar to face-to-face interaction, contributing to the evaluation of communication technology

The study, conducted by Edith Cowan University (ECU) and published in the Frontiers in Virtual Reality, was released to the public on Wednesday. It found that there are no significant differences between social interactions in VR and face-to-face, and 30 percent of participants prefer to talk about negative experiences with a virtual reality avatar.

The study contrasted 52 under-graduated participants' experiences of social interaction in VR with face-to-face interaction across two social contexts-getting acquainted with the conversation, and in a semi-structured interview where the participant discloses positive and negative personal experiences.

While VR technology has been around for some time,