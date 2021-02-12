UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

Australian Senate Committee Gives Final OK for Contentious Media Code to Stand for Vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Australia's parliament is set to  deliberate on the landmark media bargaining code proposal next week after the Senate Economics Legislation Committee gave a go-ahead nod in its report on the draft legislation published on Friday.

Australian authorities are eyeing a world's first media code that would force internet giants, namely Google and Facebook, to pay news outlets for hosting their material on their platforms. The two tech firms have opposed the law, threatening to pull their services from the country should it go into force.

"The committee agrees that public interest journalism is more than just an ordinary consumer product that has been undermined or 'disrupted' by new technology," the committee's report said.

This way, the draft law has passed its final procedural hurdle and is now set for debate, amendment and voting on the parliament floor.

Stemming from a 2018 Treasury department order to Australia's competition and consumer agency to investigate the impact of the tech giants on struggling news media environment, the code has largely been the pet project of Liberal Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government.

Some critics claim that the new rules were drafted at the behest of Australian media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

The Liberal does not have a majority in either house of parliament, but Labor and Green lawmakers do not oppose the legislation.

Google and Facebook have lobbied against the law, calling it unworkable and claiming it addresses the incorrect source of the news media outlets' hardships. Facebook last year threatened to bar Australians from sharing news if the code were passed, while Google said it would pull search services from the country altogether.

The rule may prove a pacesetter for other nations as governments around the world move to address the outsized influence of US-based tech giants.

