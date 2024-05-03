Open Menu

Awais Leghari Felicitates Nation On Launching Of 1st Lunar Mission ‘ICUBE-Q’

Daniyal Sohail Published May 03, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Awais Leghari felicitates nation on launching of 1st lunar mission 'ICUBE-Q'

Federal Minister Power Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari felicitated the nation on the launching of Pakistan's first lunar mission ‘ICUBE-Q

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Federal Minister Power Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari felicitated the nation on the launching of Pakistan's first lunar mission ‘ICUBE-Q’.

“This wonderful achievement is proof of the dedication, skill and vision of our scientists, engineers and technicians that today Pakistan has turned this dream into reality,” he said in a statement issued here Friday.

He said it was a symbol of progress and innovation of our nation and this milestone would usher in a new era in space exploration, scientific research and technological development.

The minister also appreciated Pakistan-China friendship. “Pakistan-China partnership not only signifies the strength of our diplomatic relations but also highlights the role of unity in achieving extraordinary goals, he added.

