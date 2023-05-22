UrduPoint.com

Axiom Private Crew With 2 Saudi Astronauts Arrives At International Space Station - NASA

Daniyal Sohail Published May 22, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Two American and two Saudi astronauts arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on the Axiom Mission-2 (Ax-2), the second all-private space mission into orbit, NASA said in an official blog statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Two American and two Saudi astronauts arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on the Axiom Mission-2 (Ax-2), the second all-private space mission into orbit, NASA said in an official blog statement on Monday.

"Axiom Mission 2 astronauts Peggy Whitson, John Shoffner, Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi arrived at the International Space Station at 9:12 am EDT (Eastern Daylight Time) Monday, May 22, on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft," NASA said.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket propelled the company's Dragon spacecraft carrying Ax-2 crew members Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot John Shoffner and Mission Specialists Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi into orbit on a mission to conduct more than 20 scientific experiments on the ISS, the space agency said.

ISS commander, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev welcomed the visiting Axiom crew to the space station.

"Welcome on board, dear friends. So nice to have you on board," he said. The visitors raised the number of personnel on the ISS to eleven," Prokopyev said.

Whitson, a veteran NASA astronaut, was the only new crew member who had been in space before. Alqarni is a Saudi fighter pilot and Barnawi is the first Saudi woman in space. The Axiom crew plans to depart the space station for their return to Earth on May 30, NASA said.

