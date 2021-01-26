UrduPoint.com
Axiom Space Names First Space Tourists To Travel To ISS On Musk's Crew Dragon Ship

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 08:31 PM

Axiom Space Names First Space Tourists to Travel to ISS on Musk's Crew Dragon Ship

Axiom Space company published the names of the first private crew that will travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on the Crew Dragon ship, which was developed by Elon Musk's company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Axiom Space company published the Names of the first private crew that will travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on the Crew Dragon ship, which was developed by Elon Musk's company.

Michael Lopez-Alegria, formerly a NASA astronaut, will be the mission commander. Larry Connor, an entrepreneur and investor, will be the pilot.

Two specialists on the mission will be Canadian investor Mark Pathy and Israeli investor Eytan Stibbe.

The mission will use SpaceX-operated Crew Dragon to go to the ISS, where they are expected to stay for about eight days.

Tom Cruise had been rumored to be on the mission, but his name is not listed on Axiom's website.

A trip to space and back and a stay at the ISS will cost each of the passengers some $55 million.

