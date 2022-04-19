UrduPoint.com

Axiom 'Will Be Ready' To Replace Space Station By End Of Decade - US Space Executive

Daniyal Sohail Published April 19, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Axiom will be ready to replace the International Space Station (ISS) when it ends its projected life cycle in 2030, Delalune Space CEO and major Axiom investor Rob Meyerson said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Axiom will be ready to replace the International Space Station (ISS) when it ends its projected life cycle in 2030, Delalune Space CEO and major Axiom investor Rob Meyerson said on Tuesday.

"We will be ready by the end of the decade to replace the ISS. We are building hardware at Axiom now," Meyerson said in a Washington Post podcast interview. "Space manufacturing, I think, will become more and more useful as the access to space is simplified."

Meyerson said the current Axiom mission of four private sector astronauts to the ISS was a turning point in the low earth orbit development of space and that it was opening the way to a far more active and diverse economic development in that realm.

"It is a turning point for future missions in low earth orbit. We envision future opportunities for manufacturing, entertaining, and marketing. ...There are other markets like entertainment and marketing that aren't accessible to platforms like the ISS. We could see movies being filmed and space sports," Meyerson said.

Currently the space economy was only a space-for-earth economy and it was nowhere near creating a space-for-space, in-space economy that would be self-sustaining, he added.

