Azerbaijan To Lift Internet Restrictions On Thursday - Communications Minister

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 12:06 AM

Azerbaijan to Lift Internet Restrictions on Thursday - Communications Minister

The restrictions on the Internet, introduced in Azerbaijan on September 27 due to military actions in Karabakh, will be lifted on Thursday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The restrictions on the Internet, introduced in Azerbaijan on September 27 due to military actions in Karabakh, will be lifted on Thursday, Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade said on Wednesday.

"In Azerbaijan, from November 12, restrictions imposed on the Internet are lifted, with the exception of the territories located in the front-line zone," Guluzade said on Facebook.

The restrictions were introduced to "suppress large-scale provocations and cyberincidents from Armenia," he noted.

