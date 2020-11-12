Azerbaijan to Lift Internet Restrictions on Thursday - Communications Minister

The restrictions on the Internet, introduced in Azerbaijan on September 27 due to military actions in Karabakh, will be lifted on Thursday

"In Azerbaijan, from November 12, restrictions imposed on the Internet are lifted, with the exception of the territories located in the front-line zone," Guluzade said on Facebook.

The restrictions were introduced to "suppress large-scale provocations and cyberincidents from Armenia," he noted.