UrduPoint.com

Bad Weather Causes Second Postponement Of Turkish Satellite Launch - SpaceX

Daniyal Sohail Published April 14, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Bad Weather Causes Second Postponement of Turkish Satellite Launch - SpaceX

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The launch of Turkey's maiden satellite into orbit has been postponed for the second time because of adverse wind conditions, US private space company SpaceX, which is responsible for the launch, said on Friday.

The IMECE Earth observation satellite was scheduled to launch on board the Transporter-7 carrier from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Friday morning.

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions, now targeting tomorrow, April 14 at 11:47 p.m. (06:47 GMT) for launch of Transporter-7," SpaceX said on Twitter.

Turkish media said the launch had been aborted 28 seconds before the start due to strong wind.

This is the second postponement for the Turkish satellite after SpaceX delayed the launch of its rideshare mission on Thursday for unspecified reasons.

Related Topics

Weather Turkey Twitter Company SpaceX April Media From P

Recent Stories

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

29 minutes ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

1 hour ago
 Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Inst ..

Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Institutes Should Be Released Befo ..

2 hours ago
 PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System la ..

PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System launched in Environment Protecti ..

2 hours ago
 OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global ..

OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global Camera Rankings with Impressiv ..

2 hours ago
 In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs ..

In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.