Bad Weather Causes Second Postponement of Turkish Satellite Launch - SpaceX

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The launch of Turkey's maiden satellite into orbit has been postponed for the second time because of adverse wind conditions, US private space company SpaceX, which is responsible for the launch, said on Friday.

The IMECE Earth observation satellite was scheduled to launch on board the Transporter-7 carrier from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Friday morning.

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions, now targeting tomorrow, April 14 at 11:47 p.m. (06:47 GMT) for launch of Transporter-7," SpaceX said on Twitter.

Turkish media said the launch had been aborted 28 seconds before the start due to strong wind.

This is the second postponement for the Turkish satellite after SpaceX delayed the launch of its rideshare mission on Thursday for unspecified reasons.