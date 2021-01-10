UrduPoint.com
Bahawalnagar, Haroonabad Lack Development In Science And Technology, Salman Zafar Tells Fawad Chaudhary

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Bahawalnagar, Haroonabad lack development in science and technology, Salman Zafar tells Fawad Chaudhary

The Cables CEO has asked the Federal Minister for Science and Technology to focus these areas in terms of development in science and technology for the large public interest.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2021) Excel Cables Chief Executive Officer Salman Zafar Chaudhry said that Bahawalnagar and Haroonabad were extremely backward and there was no development in the field of science and technology in these districts.

He told the Federal Minister to start development projects in these areas on equal footing.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry assured Salman Zafar Chaudhry that all schools in the respective areas would be equipped with advanced scientific education. He said that during his Lahore visits he will invite Salman Zafar to talk about the progress in the districts. He appreciated Salman Zafar Chaudhry and said that the country needs such a young business community.

