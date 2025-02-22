Ban On X [Twitter] Should Be Removed In Pakistan, PML-N Leader Demands
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2025 | 04:07 PM
Khawaja Saad Rafique says it has been a year since X (Twitter) was banned in Pakistan, yet people continue to access it using VPNs
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2025) The ban on X, previously known as Twitter, should be removed, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader demanded on Saturday.
Taking to the social media, former Federal minister and PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said that it has been a year since X (Twitter) was banned in the country, yet people continued to access it using the VPNs.
Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the ban on X over the past year has yielded no benefits, and therefore, it should now be lifted.
The ban on X (formerly Twitter) has been in place for a year in Pakistan. However, users have continued to access the platform through VPN services.
According to a report, the number of X users in Pakistan is approximately 4.5 million. The platform was blocked in the country shortly after last year's general elections.
