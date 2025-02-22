Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2025) The ban on X, previously known as Twitter, should be removed, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader demanded on Saturday.

Taking to the social media, former Federal minister and PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said that it has been a year since X (Twitter) was banned in the country, yet people continued to access it using the VPNs.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the ban on X over the past year has yielded no benefits, and therefore, it should now be lifted.

The ban on X (formerly Twitter) has been in place for a year in Pakistan. However, users have continued to access the platform through VPN services.

According to a report, the number of X users in Pakistan is approximately 4.5 million. The platform was blocked in the country shortly after last year's general elections.