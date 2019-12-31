Bangladesh Halts Mobile Services Near Indian Border - Reports

Bangladeshi telecom regulator BTRC has ordered mobile operators to halt services starting Monday near the Indian border over security concerns, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Bangladeshi telecom regulator BTRC has ordered mobile operators to halt services starting Monday near the Indian border over security concerns, media said.

"We have ordered the (mobile network) shutdown in light of a government directive," BTRC Senior Assistant Director Zakir Hossain Khan was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune newspaper.

The blackout along a 1 kilometer (600 feet) stretch of the border will reportedly affect about 10 million people. The suspension will remain in place until further notice.

The shutdown comes amid protests across India after it allowed streamlined citizenship for non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh and two other countries. The decision was decried as discriminatory by Muslims, while Indians fear their communities would be flooded by millions of Bangladeshis.